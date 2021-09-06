Saints Re-Signing Veterans QB Trevor Siemian, WR Chris Hogan

The roster juggling for the New Orleans Saints continues ahead of Sunday's opening week matchup against the Green Bay Packers.

The team is reportedly re-signing quarterback Trevor Siemian and wide receiver Chris Hogan. Both players were cut after the last week of the preseason.

We don't know yet what the corresponding moves will be, but the team will have to make some in order to bring these players onto the 53-man roster. The Saints still haven't made the signings of defensive tackles Montravius Adams and Jaleel Johnson official, so this would put them at 57 players.

The practice squad, on the other hand, has multiple vacancies.

With the addition of Siemian, the Saints will now have four quarterbacks on the 53-man roster. This makes some sense given the usage of Taysom Hill at tight end, slot receiver and also at quarterback.

Hogan's addition to the roster is a little more troubling. This could be a bad omen for the availability of Tre'Quan Smith for Week 1. Smith missed most of training camp with a hamstring injury.

The New Orleans Saints open the 2021 regular season at home (but on the road in Jacksonville due to Hurricane Ida) against the Green Bay Packers.

The kick-off is set for 3:25 pm but you can hear the pre-game starting at 1:00 pm here in Lafayette on 97.3 The Dawg and ESPN 1420.