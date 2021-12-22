Four Saints Named to Pro Bowl

The New Orleans Saints will be represented on offense, defense, and special teams at the 2022 NFL Pro Bowl.

The league's annual postseason All-Star game announced the AFC and NFC rosters today, and the 7-7 Saints have 4 representatives.

Running back Alvin Kamara, defensive end Cameron Jordan, cornerback Marshon Lattimore, and special teamer J.T. Gray got the call today.

For Kamara, it's his 5th Pro Bowl selection in as many seasons.

Jordan, the reigning NFC Defensive Player of the Week is somewhat of a surprise for this year's Pro Bowl roster, but has a strong rep across the league. He has now been selected to more Pro Bowls than anyone on the defensive side of the ball in franchise history.

Lattimore earns his 4th Pro Bowl selection in 5 NFL seasons. Already the best cornerback in Saints history, he now has the most Pro Bowl selections of any defensive back team history.

J.T. Gray is the only first-time Pro Bowler of the 4, but might be the most deserving.

Undrafted out of Mississippi State in 2018, his special teams impact is undeniable. Voted a team captain by his teammates prior to this season, he currently has 17 special teams tackles, and leads the league in solo ST tackles with 14.

The biggest Pro Bowl snub on the team is DeMario Davis for the 4th year in a row. Despite being a multi-time AP All-Pro, Davis is continually passed over when it comes to the Pro Bowl, and has yet to make one over the course of his 10-year career.

