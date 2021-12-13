Fried Chicken Still Found on One South Louisiana Buffet

There's still fried chicken on this south Louisiana buffet.

Last week we broke the unfortunate news to you that the only fried chicken buffet left in the country at Popeyes was not making a return.

Nope, the chicken buffet at the Popeyes location on Pinhook Road in Lafayette will not be returning after the COVID pandemic and now many are left asking if there's any buffet around here with fried chicken on it.

gabe-pierce-unsplash

Well, the answer is yes and if you're in Lafayette you'll have to drive west on I-10 to find it.

If you happen to visit Rascal's Cajun Restaurant in Duson, off the frontage road, on Thursday you'll find a spread of fried chicken like nowhere else.

But there is a catch, fried chicken is only on the buffet menu on Thursdays, but if you are craving some hot, all-you-can-eat fried chicken, Rascal's in Duson is where it's at for lunch or dinner.

Facebook via Rascals

I share this with you after having reported that Popeyes in Lafayette was pulling their buffet and while fried chicken may not be on the menu every day in Duson, you still do have an option.

The drive from Lafayette is easy and the chicken is hot there, but if you know of any other buffet in south Louisiana with all-you-can-eat fried chicken on it, please let me know.