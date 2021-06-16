Friends of the Library Spring Book Sale

The Spring Book Sale sponsored by Friends of the Lafayette Public Library Sale is going on at the Heymann Center in Lafayette.

School is out for the summer and many parents are wondering how to keep their children busy during this time of the year. If this is you, then be sure to check out the spring book sale which will feature gently used hardcover and paperback books. Book prices are determined by the inch. Hardcover books are $1 an inch and paperback books are $.50 an inch. Only cash and checks will be accepted as a form of payment.

Friends of the Lafayette Public Library via Facebook

All proceeds raised will be donated to the Lafayette Public Library.

The spring book sale will be held during the following dates and times.

Friends Day: Registration to become a “friend” will be available at the Heymann Center.

Wednesday, June 16: 3:00 – 8:00 pm

Public Sale: Opened to the general public

Thursday, June 17: 9:00 am – 8:00 pm

Friday, June 18: 9:00 am – 6:00 pm

Saturday, June 19: 9:00 am – 2:00 pm

The spring book sale is being held at the Heymann Convention Center Ballroom located at 1373 S. College Road.

For more information about the book sale check out the Friends of the Lafayette Public Library Facebook Page.

