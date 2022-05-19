Lafayette Public Library Kicks Off Summer Reading Program

Summer is here and for the Lafayette Public Library, that means their summer reading program is back.

The Summer Reading Challenge is geared to challenging all ages in the Lafayette community to reach a personal goal of 600 minutes of reading and a combined community goal of 2,000,000 minutes of reading from June 1 through July 31.

To kick off the celebration the public library will host its "Oceans of Possibilities Summer Reading Kickoff Celebration" at the Main Library and Parc Putnam on Saturday, June 4 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

There will be several family fun activities for all ages to participate in at the kick-off event, including fun jumps, a book walk, crafts, performers, a petting zoo, a VR demonstration, and food trucks.

Those participating in the Summer Reading Challenge will receive prizes for reading over the summer and can be entered into winning the grand prize.

This Summer Reading Kickoff will also be held in connection with the 6th Annual Bicycle Safety Festival which will be taking place in Parc Putnam from 9 am to 12 pm.

