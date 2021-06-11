Fun Things to do in Louisiana This Weekend

Summer is pretty much here, and even though there are still a few things that won't go on as planned due to the pandemic, we are ready to get outside and enjoy our beautiful state this weekend. We can always find something to love, even if it means a short road trip.

Our wonderful Louisiana Department of Tourism always has great resources for whatever it is you want to experience in our state, and they have a fun list of things going on this weekend. I've added in a few of my own favorites as well, so get out and enjoy yourself this weekend, fellow Louisianians.

Louisiana Renaissance Festival Casting Call. Saturday, June 12, 9:00 am at 46468 River Road in Hammond. If you've always wanted to play a character in one of our state's most fun and engaging festivals, here is your chance. Volunteer performers are needed in all ages and sizes.

Rayne Marketplace, Saturday, June 12, 9:00 am - 1:00 pm at Rayne Depot Square. Sponsored by the Rayne Chamber of Commerce, this quarterly farmers and artisans market brings the best of homemade goods and fresh produce to area citizens. A great place to look for that perfect gift for Father's Day

Farmers Market and Family Fun Day at the Farm. Friday, June 11, and Saturday, June 12, 38297 Cornerview Rd, Gonzales. Farm to table market, crafts vendors, yard sale, and animal swap. Proceeds will benefit the Arant family and their mission work.

Festival of Live Oaks, Saturday, June 12, 9:00 am - 3:00 pm, New Iberia City Park. The 27th annual event will feature arts and crafts, a BBQ cookoff, children's activities, and live music.