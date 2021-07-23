Fun Things to do in Louisiana This Weekend

Summer is here, and even though there are still a few things that won't go on as planned due to ongoing concerns with the pandemic, we are ready to get outside and enjoy our beautiful state this weekend. We can always find something to love, even if it means a short road trip.

Our wonderful Louisiana Department of Tourism always has great resources for whatever it is you want to experience in our state, and they have a fun list of things going on this weekend. I've added in a few of my own favorites as well, so get out and enjoy yourself this weekend, fellow Louisianians.

Camp Bow Wow Pack Walk Saturday, July 24 9:00 AM - 10:00 AM Broussard Sports Complex at St Julien Park, Broussard. Great opportunity to socialize your dog, and get some exercise at the same time. Certified Professional Dog Trainers will also be on hand for free training and tips

Gueydan Summer Festival Saturday, July 24 9:00 AM - 5:00 PM Held on the City Hall grounds, this event will host live music, vendors, food, and fun day for the whole family. All who want to participate by setting up a table or booth to sell their items or food are invited. First band goes on at 9:00 AM

Destination Downtown Natchitoches, Saturday, July 17, 6 PM - 9 PM. Live music, shopping, and food trucks each Saturday in July on beautiful Front St on the banks of the Cane River. This week's entertainment is Billy O'Con and Bad Apple

Pick Your Own Farms. Find out what is in season, and where you can pick your own fresh fruit and vegetables throughout the year in Louisiana. A really fun way to spend a weekend with the family!

2021 Grand Isle Tarpon Rodeo. Thursday, July 22- Sunday, July 25. This historic annual tournament is one of the oldest events in Louisiana and the oldest fishing tournament in the United States. A really fun time, even if you're just a spectator