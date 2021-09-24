Fun Things to do in Louisiana This Weekend

Fall has finally arrived, and temperatures dropping is making us want to get outside and have some fun! It might last for just a little while, but we'll take it.

And yes, there are going to be a few things that won't go on as planned due to ongoing concerns with the pandemic. But we are ready for some fun in our beautiful state this weekend. We can always find something to love, even if it means a short road trip.

Our wonderful Louisiana Department of Tourism always has great resources for whatever it is you want to experience in our state, and they have a fun list of things going on this weekend. I've added in a few of my own favorites as well, so get out and enjoy yourself this weekend, fellow Louisianians.

Arts Market New Orleans. Saturday, September 25 from 10:00 AM - 4:00 PM at 8211 S. Claiborne Ave. The historic market takes place on every second Saturday in City Park and every last Saturday in Marsalis Harmony Park, (formerly Palmer Park ) as City guidelines allow. Over 40 local and regional artists and artisans will be there, as well as delicious food booths. A great way to get some holiday shopping done early with some of our most talented citizens.



Sabine Parish Fair and Rodeo, September 21-26th. 115 Fairgrounds Rd, Many, LA. This family friendly event has carnival rides, games, rodeos, arts and crafts, livestock show, and lots of yummy food and great local music.

Claiborne Place Makers Market. Sunday, September 26 10:00 AM - 2:00 PM, 1000 US-190, Covington. This pet-friendly weekly market is a venue for area makers to sell their specialties, whether handmade or homegrown. Lots of fresh produce and homemade food items are also offered, and it's really nice to have a local/regional market on a Sunday, for those of us who usually have to work on Saturdays.

28th Annual Tinsel & Treasures , September 23-25,Cajudome Convention Center, Lafayette. This unique holiday market offers over 100 booths of local and regional merchants, and has been the kickoff to the unofficial holiday season for decades in Acadiana. Times are Friday, September 24, 9:00 AM - 8:00 PM, and Saturday, September 25, 9:00 AM - 5:00 PM.

Bayou Festival and Boat Parade, Saturday, September 25, Lafayette. The Bayou Vermilion District is hosting their 10th annual event to raise awareness of the our beautiful Louisiana waterways. The parade will set-sail from the dock at Vermilionville at 11:30 AM and will proceed for ten miles all along the bayou to Southside park. The after party includes music from Terry and the Zydeco Bad Boys.