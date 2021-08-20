Fun Things to do in Louisiana This Weekend

Even though school has started in most areas of Louisiana, summer temperatures are still in full swing. And yes, there are going to be a few things that won't go on as planned due to ongoing concerns with the pandemic. But we are ready to get outside and enjoy our beautiful state this weekend. We can always find something to love, even if it means a short road trip.

Our wonderful Louisiana Department of Tourism always has great resources for whatever it is you want to experience in our state, and they have a fun list of things going on this weekend. I've added in a few of my own favorites as well, so get out and enjoy yourself this weekend, fellow Louisianians.

Lafayette Farmers and Artisans Market Saturday, August 21. 8:00 am - 12:00 pm. Come out for fresh produce and seafood, homemade goods, and even a live cajun music jam at beautiful Moncus Park on Johnston Street. Overt 60 local vendors and a really fun way to kick off your weekend

Union Pacific 'Big Boy' steam locomotive on display, Audubon Park, New Orleans. The train, which is headed across the USA, will be in the park on Saturday, August 21 from 9:00 AM - 3:00 PM. This stop will give everyone the opportunity to experience firsthand this historic locomotive in an outdoor setting,

Tunica Hills Music Fest & Jam, Saturday, August 21, St Francisville.10:00 AM - 10:00 PM. Free family-friendly event. 12 bands will perform in Parker Park and 12 Songwriters will be playing in Old Market Hall. Free admission and parking

2nd Annual Cocodrie Summer Bash, Saturday, August 21, 5:00 PM - 1:00 AM. Head to Harbor Light Marina, 8239 Hwy 56 in Chauvin for music by Junior LaCrosse and Sumtin Sneaky, The Kerry Thibodaux Band, Nonc Nu & Da Wild Matous and DJ Rhett featuring the RougaRou Too Band.

