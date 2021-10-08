Fun Things to do in Louisiana This Weekend

Fall has finally arrived, and temperatures dropping is making us want to get outside and have some fun! It might last for just a little while, but we'll take it.

And yes, there are going to be a few things that won't go on as planned due to ongoing concerns with the pandemic. But we are ready for some fun in our beautiful state this weekend. We can always find something to love, even if it means a short road trip.

Our wonderful Louisiana Department of Tourism always has great resources for whatever it is you want to experience in our state, and they have a fun list of things going on this weekend. I've added in a few of my own favorites as well, so get out and enjoy yourself this weekend, fellow Louisianians.

Shadows on the Teche Fall Arts and Crafts Show. *This event was originally set for Saturday, October 2, but was moved to Saturday, October 9 from 9:00 AM - 4:00 PM. It takes place on the grounds of the beautiful antebellum home at 317 E. Main Street in New Iberia. Over 100 vendors from around Louisiana will display and sell their original work. A variety of hand-crafted products will be available for sale, as well as desserts, food, and beverages. A beautiful setting and a great way to support local and regional artists and artisans.

Zwolle Tamale Fiesta, October 8-10, Zwolle Festival grounds. This year the town will be celebrating the 45th anniversary of the festival that honors the Indian and Spanish heritage of area citizens. Really great food booths, live local music, a parade, children's activities, a 5K run, and a car and truck show make this one of Louisiana's most fun annual events.

World Championship Gumbo Cookoff. October 9 & 10, New Iberia. The "Superbowl of Gumbo" is celebrating it's 31st year with over 100 teams competing at Bouligny Plaza in downtown New Iberia. Categories include amateur chicken and sausage, amateur seafood, amateur Mélange, professional seafood, and professional non-seafood. Great live music, and you can even enjoy your gumbo on the banks of beautiful Bayou Teche.

Melrose Folk Art Festival. October 9 &10, Natchitoches. This inaugural festival will be held on the grounds of the historic and beautiful Melrose Plantation, and will feature artists and artisans from all over the region. Tours of the home, food trucks, and as a bonus, St Augustine Catholic Church will be holding their annual Creole Festival nearby on Sunday. Famous meat pies, tamales, and baked goods will be available for purchase, and you can soak up the culture of the area at these fun events for the whole family.