Fun Things to do in Louisiana This Weekend

Even though school has started in most areas of Louisiana, summer temperatures are still in full swing. And yes, there are going to be a few things that won't go on as planned due to ongoing concerns with the pandemic. But we are ready to get outside and enjoy our beautiful state this weekend. We can always find something to love, even if it means a short road trip.

Our wonderful Louisiana Department of Tourism always has great resources for whatever it is you want to experience in our state, and they have a fun list of things going on this weekend. I've added in a few of my own favorites as well, so get out and enjoy yourself this weekend, fellow Louisianians.

NSU Folklife Concert Series, Natchitoches, Saturday, August 14. The Louisiana Folklife Center at Northwestern State University sponsors free Saturday concerts in July and August along the banks of the Cane River at 800 Front Street. Blato Zlato will perform Balkan music from New Orleans and Bulgaria from 2:00 PM - 3:15 PM

Pick Your Own Farms. Find out what is in season, and where you can pick your own fresh fruit and vegetables throughout the year in Louisiana. A really fun way to spend a weekend with the family

The Country and Rock Music Festival, Friday and Saturday, August 13 &14, at the Hidden Oaks Campground, 21544 Highway 190 E, Hammond. Lineup: Friday: 7:00pm-11:30pm - Shorts N December. Saturday: 11:00am-1:00pm - The Fury 1:00pm-3:00pm - Will Cooper & Southern Groove 3:00pm - 5:00pm - Kerry Thibodeaux Band 5:00pm-7:00pm - Drama Kings 7:00pm-9:00pm - Throwing Silk 9:00pm-11:00pm - Bullet Proof

Kids World Fest, Sunday, August 15, 10:00 AM - 6:00 PM, Kenner City Park Pavillion. Sponsored by the Kenner Rotary Club. Free admission and fun for the entire family. Kids will get the chance to explore the world with different crafts and games. Live music by the Bucktown Allstars

Lafayette Farmers and Artisans Market Saturday, August 14. 8:00 am - 12:00 pm. Come out for fresh produce and seafood, homemade goods, and even a live cajun music jam at beautiful Moncus Park on Johnston Street. Overt 60 local vendors and a really fun way to kick off your weekend