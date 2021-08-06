Fun Things to do in Louisiana This Weekend

Summer is in full swing, and even though there are still a few things that won't go on as planned due to ongoing concerns with the pandemic, we are ready to get outside and enjoy our beautiful state this weekend. We can always find something to love, even if it means a short road trip.

Our wonderful Louisiana Department of Tourism always has great resources for whatever it is you want to experience in our state, and they have a fun list of things going on this weekend. I've added in a few of my own favorites as well, so get out and enjoy yourself this weekend, fellow Louisianians.

Delcambre Seafood & Farmers Market Saturday, August 7, 9:00 AM - 1:00 PM at Bayou Carlin Cove. Voted one of the top 100 farmer's markets in the US. You can find handmade items, local produce, and fresh seafood, along with live music and really great food booths. Bring your ice chests if you want to pick up some shrimp for the weekend!

White Linen Night, New Orleans Saturday, August 7, 6:00 PM - 9:00 PM. Stroll down the 300-600 blocks of Julia Street in the historic Warehouse Arts District to visit the 20 contemporary art galleries museums and special exhibits in conjunction with the monthly Art Walk. Patrons are encouraged to wear white linen, in keeping with the theme of the night. A must for art lovers, and a really fun event.

Sunrise Farmers Market, Saturday, August 7, 8:00 AM - 1:00 PM at Sunset Antique Market. Artisans, craftsmen, and live music on the grounds of the historic sweet potato farm in beautiful downtown Sunset. Free event, and family friendly

NSU Folklife Concert Series, Natchitoches. The Louisiana Folklife Center at Northwestern State University sponsors free Saturday concerts in July and August along the banks of the Cane River at 800 Front Street. Texas rock artist Nina Diaz will perform on August 7 from 2:00PM - 3:15 PM

OneCrowley Music Festival, Saturday, Aug 7, 11:00 AM - 11:00 PM at Crowley Rice Arena. Great lineup of local musicians to benefit the OneCrowley organization. Tickets on sale at Eventbrite.com for $25 (kids 5 & under are free). Kids 5-12 are $10.