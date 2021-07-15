Fun Things to Do in Louisiana This Weekend

Summer is here, and even though there are still a few things that won't go on as planned due to ongoing concerns with the pandemic, we are ready to get outside and enjoy our beautiful state this weekend. We can always find something to love, even if it means a short road trip.

Our wonderful Louisiana Department of Tourism always has great resources for whatever it is you want to experience in our state, and they have a fun list of things going on this weekend. I've added in a few of my own favorites as well, so get out and enjoy yourself this weekend, fellow Louisianians.

Abbeville Farmers and Artisans Market, Saturday, July 17, 8 AM - 1 PM. Beautiful Magdalen Square comes alive with local farmers and artisans selling everything from fresh produce to homemade goods.

Creole Rendezvous, Saturday, July 17, 11 AM - 3 PM at Heymann Park in Lafayette. A celebration of creole culture and cuisine that includes a farmer’s market, food trucks, arts/crafts. and a zydeco band. Free family-friendly event.

Destination Downtown Natchitoches, Saturday, July 17, 6 PM - 9 PM. Live music, shopping, and food trucks each Saturday in July on beautiful Front St on the banks of the Cane River. This week's entertainment is Lucas Jagneaux and the Roadshow.

Pantone Theory Art Show, Friday, July 16, 3488 Brentwood Drive Suites 102 & 103 Baton Rouge. Free event at the Healthcare Gallery and Wellness Spa that features some of our finest local and regional artists and artisans. 5:30 PM - 7:30 PM

Pick Your Own Farms. Find out what is in season, and where you can pick your own fresh fruit and vegetables throughout the year in Louisiana. A really fun way to spend a weekend with the family!