Fun Things to do in Louisiana This Weekend

Summer is here, and even though there are still a few things that won't go on as planned due to ongoing concerns with the pandemic, we are ready to get outside and enjoy our beautiful state this weekend. We can always find something to love, even if it means a short road trip.

Our wonderful Louisiana Department of Tourism always has great resources for whatever it is you want to experience in our state, and they have a fun list of things going on this weekend. I've added in a few of my own favorites as well, so get out and enjoy yourself this weekend, fellow Louisianians.

New Orleans Arts Market July 31, 10 AM - 4 PM Marsalis Harmony Park (formally Palmer Park). On the last Saturday of every month local and regional artisans come together for a free open-air marketplace of artwork that includes everything from handmade jewelry, pottery, clothing, soap, and glasswork. Food booths and live music make it a fun outing for the whole family

2021 Marshland Festival July 30, 31, Lake Charles Civic Center. Great lineup of live local and regional music that helps raise funds for 15 various schools, churches, and community organizations. Music begins at 5:00 PM on Friday, and 10:00 AM on Saturday. This year's special guest is country music legend Ronnie Milsap on Saturday at 10:30 PM

Satchmo Summer Fest July 30 - August 1. This festival celebrates the life, legacy, and music of NOLA's own Louis Armstrong. Events include a seminar series, jazz exhibits, a jazz mass and second-line parade, lots of fantastic food and many star-studded performers

NSU Folklife Concert Series July 31 - August 14, Front Street, Natchitoches. The Louisiana Folklife Center at Northwestern State University holds free concerts on the banks of the beautiful Cane River at the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame and Northwest Louisiana History Museum starting at 2:00 PM on Saturdays. This week (July 31) the featured performer will be Acadiana's own Yvette Landry Trio.