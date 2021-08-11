Games Across Acadiana Game Extended

Miles Perret Cancer Services has announced that the Games Across Acadiana Game has been extended.

The "game" being played for Games Across Acadiana, a fundraiser for Miles Perret Cancer Services, is Acadiana's Ultimate Scavenger Hunt. Gameplay has been extended until 6pm on Saturday, August 14th, 2021.

If you are interested in playing along for your chance to win great prizes including the Grand Prize of $10,000, it's easy to do!

Just head over to the Games Across Acadiana page at the Miles Perret Cancer Services website. This page will explain how to play and tell you about the missions to complete to earn points. The more points you earn, the more entries you get in the drawings!

The next thing you need to do to play along is to download the free GooseChase app to your mobile device. Once it is downloaded, search for "2021 Games Across Acadiana" and join in on the scavenger hunt.

Once you are registered to play through the GooseChase app, start searching! There are 50 missions to complete to earn as many points as you can so you have a greater chance of winning prizes.

The extension will give you an extra day to earn points (and the extra day is this Saturday!) towards an entry into the official prize drawing for Games Across Acadiana.

The drawing for the 2021 Games Across Acadiana will be held on the following Saturday, August 21st, live on the Miles Perret Cancer Services Facebook page at 10:00 am. There are over 50 prizes up for grabs INCLUDING a not-too-shabby GRAND PRIZE OF $10,000!!

Sounds like fun, right? Well, it's more than just fun - there's a serious side to all these fun and games. All of the proceeds from this scavenger hunt benefit Miles Perret Cancer Services, an organization that is dedicated to helping families fight, survive, and live with cancer.

Miles Perret Cancer Services serves a total of 10 parished in Acadiana: Acadia, Avoyelles, Evangeline, Iberia, Jeff Davis, Lafayette, St. Landry, St. Martin, St. Mary, and Vermilion. All services are comprehensive and always provided at no charge. No appointment is necessary and there are no qualifications. Visit the Miles Perret Cancer Services website for more information.

Happy hunting!

