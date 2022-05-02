What a moment.

Garth Brooks loves his fans, that's no secret, well one particular fan caught his attention last Saturday in Tiger Stadium, and what a moment it was.

A young lady who is battling cancer was up against the stage at LSU when Garth came over to her to show his support in her journey.

A sign read, that the fan has six more chemo sessions to go through and that the singer has been her motivation through it all.

The two exchanged words and then shared an emotional hug in front of over 100,000 fans.

You know, this is what makes celebrities special. It's when they take the time to lift those up that need it.

I hope that this brief visit between the two motivates this young lady to fight and we wish her nothing but the best!

https://www.facebook.com/faith.gliniecki/videos/563713455089976

Apparently, Garth loved his visit to Louisiana and to Tiger Stadium. Check out his Tweet following the show.

https://twitter.com/garthbrooks/status/1520628761087168512

If you want to see what caused a minor earthquake on the campus of LSU last night, here is the moment.

https://twitter.com/ChrisGordy/status/1520609790795591680

https://twitter.com/CodyWorsham/status/1520630826760814592