Garth Brooks Announces Baton Rouge Tiger Stadium Show

Back in 2017 as Garth Brooks was preparing to play five sold-out shows at Lafayette's Cajundome he hinted that the chances of us seeing him performing live in the Bayou State might be over. But time passes, things happen, and Garth, just like you and me, can change his mind and we are glad he did.

Do y'all remember when Garth did this in Lafayette?

Amazon Music presents Garth Brooks live at LSU's Tiger Stadium on Saturday, April 30th. I think that kind of blows the whole, "this might be my last Louisiana show" theory right out of the water. However, according to the "G-Man", it will be his only Mississippi/Louisiana show in 2022.

One thing I found hard to believe regarding Garth's Baton Rouge show is that in all his years of touring the world, selling more than 157 million records while he was doing it, Garth has never played a show at Tiger Stadium. So, this is going to be not only exciting, it's a bit on the history-making side too.

Getty Images

Okay, it's been since 2017 since we've seen Garth in Louisiana, it's been nearly 30 years since he last played Baton Rouge, so I think we are a bit overdue. As you might imagine tickets for this show will sell quickly, so you'll want to act quickly when they go on sale.

Shannon Finney, Getty Images

When Do Garth Brooks Tickets Go On Sale for Baton Rouge?

Tickets will go on sale Friday, December 10th at 10 AM CST.

How Much Are Garth Brooks Tickets for Baton Rouge?

Ticket prices for Garth's Tiger Stadium Show are priced at $80.13. All seats are reserved and the show will be performed "in the round". By the way, when after you add in the convenience charges and taxes your all-in price for a ticket will come to $94.95.

Ethan Miller, Getty Images

How Do I Buy Tickets for Garth Brooks in Baton Rouge?

There are only three legal ways to purchase tickets for Garth's April 30th Tiger Stadium Show. Those are as follows:

1. You can follow this link - www.ticketmaster.com/garthbrooks

2. You can call the Garth Brooks Line at Ticketmaster: 1-800-654-2784

3. You can use the Ticketmaster App if it's downloaded to your smartphone.

Cajundome

What's the Trick For Getting Through to Get Tickets?

I wish we had a trick for you but we don't. We do have some helpful advice from Garth's promotion team. They should know, they've helped him set all-time attendance records in 77 cities, so they know a thing or two because they've seen a thing or two.

Here's what they suggest you do before 10 AM on December 10th. They suggest you go to Ticketmaster.com/GarthBrooks and then click on "On Sale Tips & Hints". Not only will you the answers to your "what's the trick" question but you can use the visit to either establish your Ticketmaster account or refresh your Ticketmaster account.

Please, please, please, do not wait until December 10th to get all your information loaded and ready to buy in your Ticketmaster account. These tickets will sell quickly and you don't want to be figuring out a password or proving you are not a robot while everyone else is securing their seats.

Getty Images for iHeartMedia

Anything Else I Need to Know About Garth Brooks Coming to Baton Rouge?

No, that's it. The basics once again are:

Tickets are on sale on December 10th at 10 AM sharp. There is an eight (8) ticket limit. There are no advance box office sales. All seats will be reserved. The show will be performed in the round. The show will go on rain or shine. Your all-in price per ticket with taxes and fees will come to $94.95.