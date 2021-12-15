Garth Brooks in Baton Rouge Officially the 2nd Largest North American Stadium Show Ever

Garth Brooks has sold so many tickets to his Tiger Stadium concert in 2022 that it's setting records.

Garth Brooks Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge

Garth Brooks will be playing what just may be the biggest show of his career when plays Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge on April 30, 2022.

Heck, he's actually going to be playing one biggest shows ever in North America!

Tickets for Garth's Tiger Stadium show went on sale Friday, December 10 and as expected, they sold fast.

Also as expected, they sold out.

We're talking about Tiger Stadium here.

Still, not really a shock. It's Garth Brooks right? I couldn't imagine him playing a show anywhere, no matter how large of a venue, and not selling it out.

Garth Brooks has officially sold 102,000 tickets for his Louisiana show.

Selling over 100,000 tickets puts Garth Brooks in a really special club, a club with only one other artist.

According to promoters, Brooks' 2022 Baton Rouge show is now officially "one of the top two largest crowds ever for a North American stadium show" as reported by WBRZ.com

Garth Brooks can now rub elbows with King George.

According to the country music superstar’s promoter, Brooks has sold 102,000 tickets for the April 30 show in Baton Rouge, making it one of the top two largest crowds ever for a North American stadium show. The record was set by a George Strait show in 2014 that drew 104,793 into the Dallas Cowboys’ AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Garth and Strait. I'm very much OK with that.

As a matter of fact, there will be so many people at Tiger Stadium, the Garth Brooks concert will have more people than these Louisiana cities -

Lake Charles (78,656)

Bossier City (67,845)

Kenner (65,852)

Monroe (46,266)

Alexandria (45,412)

On April 30, 2022, Tiger Stadium by itself would be the 6th largest "city" in Louisiana.

When you take a look at how many tickets Garth has sold in total for 2022, the numbers are staggering.

In a press release sent out today (12/15/21), Garth Brooks "has sold 570,000 tickets to concerts in 2022."

