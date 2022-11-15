Garth Brooks Has Signed On For Another Vegas Residency

As if Garth Brooks isn't already doing 20 big things at all times, he has made another big announcement.

Live on Good Morning America on Monday, Garth announced that he has officially signed on for yet another Las Vegas residency. However, this one is a little different than the what he is used to.

The show is called Garth Brooks/Plus ONE which means there will be a few other performers popping up to perform with him for different shows. Also, Garth is flying solo this time.

When he was asked why it's called "Plus ONE," Garth said, " We're gonna try something we've never tried before. The band is coming, but it's a one-man show. They're going to sit in the audience."

If we're being honest here, does Garth even need the band? There is a reason he's won so many awards throughout his career.

The bigger question is, who is going to be joining him for some of his shows? You know he couldn't leave his beautiful bride out of the mix, so Trisha Yearwood will be joining him for one of the shows. We will just have to wait and see who else will be making an appearance.

The show is set to run at Caesar's Palace in 2023 from May to July then November and December.