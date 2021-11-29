Houston Man Arrested After Slapping 14-Year-Old in the Face at LSU Game

A Houston man was arrested on Saturday night at the Texas A&M-LSU game after allegedly slapping a 14-year-old in a Tiger Stadium suite.

According to arrest documents, Tiger Athletic Foundation employees witnessed a juvenile getting hit in the face by a man around 9:00 pm. The employees immediately notified law enforcement security working detail at the level one suites.

Not surprisingly, officers noted that when talking to 40-year-old Brandon Scott that he was very intoxicated. They noted he had "extremely slurred speech, altered gait and a very strong smell of alcohol on his breath."

Scott allegedly became upset when a group of teens tried to talk to him and he began cursing. Then when one of the teens tried to take his picture, he jumped from his seat and slapped the teen across the face.

Scott was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on charges of simple battery and disturbing the peace (language). Both are misdemeanors.

Documents show Scott posted a $2,000 bond and was released later Saturday night.