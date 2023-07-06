Johnston Street in Lafayette Re-opened After Gas Leak

LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - The portion of Johnston Street between Southcity Parkway and Guidry Road has been re-opened, Lafayette Police have announced.

Earlier on Thursday, the road was closed due to a cracked gas line. That line has since been repaired. Original story below.

ORIGINAL STORY

A portion of Johnston Street has been closed due to a gas leak that is being repaired, according to Lafayette police.

The closure on Johnston is between Southcity Parkway and Guidry Road. LPD sent out a statement on Thursday afternoon stating that repairs to a cracked gas line were underway, but offered no timetable on when that portion of the road would be re-opened.

That portion of the roadway is just south of the Acadiana Mall, toward Vermilion Parish. You can see more of the area in the map below.

