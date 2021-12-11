Get Your Wristbands Now for Our Inaugural ‘Jingle Jams’ Trolley Ride

Lafayette Limo Trolley

We can't wait for this.

On December 15th at 7 pm, we are hopping aboard a trolley from Lafayette Limo & Trolley for some Christmas fun.

We will ride around Lafayette to see Christmas lights on Dec.15th, but there's more.

Yes, we'll have food aborad the trolley thanks to Mandez Bar & Grill, plus music from the  Breakfast Jam will be rattling the speakers on the trolley.

Lafayette Limo & Trolley

You must be 21+ up to purchase the wristbands as the trolley will make frequent stops at some of your favorite bars along the route.

To get your wristband visit Lafayette Limo & Trolley which is located at 4000 Johnston St. in Lafayette. And may I suggest that you get your wristbands EARLY!

"Jingle Jams" is happening on December 15th and we can't wait to see all of you who love The Friday Morning Breakfast Jam!!

 

