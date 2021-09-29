Over my almost thirty years of covering news in Acadiana, I don't quite recall ever having a story like this one. According to officials with Acadia Parish Crime Stoppers, a Lafayette woman is being sought for gifting a 13-year-old Heroin. That's right! You read that correctly. A Lafayette woman is being sought by Acadia Parish authorities for giving a gift of Heroin to a 13-year-old.

A warrant is out for 40-year-old Julie Hayes, who Acadia Parish Sheriff K.P. Gibson says, gave a 13-year-old member of her family some heroin and some drug paraphernalia. All this happened during a birthday celebration. Now, call me crazy, but this is one of the most outrageous things I have ever heard. In America, everyone is innocent until proven guilty.

The warrant out for Hayes' arrests is for the following:

Possession of Heroin

Contributing to the Delinquency of a Juvenile

Officials describe Julie Marie Hayes as a white female who is five feet, two inches tall. She has both brown eyes and hair. She is said to weigh around 140 pounds. The woman was last known to be living at 112 Rue Du Jardin in Lafayette.

If you know where authorities can find Julie Hayes, you should call Acadia Parish Crime Stoppers at 337-789-TIIPS (8477). You can give your information anonymously. You can also download the P3 app on any mobile device to anonymously give information.

You might be about to get up to $1,000 in reward money if your information leads to an arrest.

