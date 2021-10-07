Governor Edwards Gets COVID Booster & Flu Shot, When Should You?

The discussion over vaccines has never been more important than it is today. Over time many of these medicines have been proven to be quite effective in battling the diseases they were created to mitigate. However, for many, time is an issue with the current crop of COVID-19 vaccines.

Even though the vaccines have been given full approval by the FDA, many remain sceptical while others have concerns over how the COVID vaccines will work in conjunction with their annual flu vaccination.

Yesterday, Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards announced that he had received his COVID booster shot and while he was at Baton Rouge General he also opted to get his annual flu shot too. The Governor is encouraging you to follow his lead and get vaccinated against both diseases.

Edwards told the assembled media that getting a seasonal flu shot was just as important as getting a COVID vaccine. He explained that being hospitalized or having to receive medical treatment because of the flu still puts a burden on the state's healthcare system. That system has been working non-stop since the coronavirus pandemic moved into Louisiana a little over a year ago.

Currently, COVID boosters are available to persons aged 65 and older or adults who are 50 to 64 years old with underlying medical conditions. So far, only the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine has been approved for booster shots. Booster shot guidance for those who have received the Johnson and Johnson vaccine and the Moderna vaccine will be issued in the coming weeks.

Still, the question remains, "Should I get a COVID booster and a seasonal flu shot and can I get them together?" The short answer is yes. Yes, you should and yes you should get your COVID booster and your flu shot at the same time.

However, medical professionals don't suggest jumping the gun on your COVID booster. They do say it's best to wait until you are eligible for that jab. And if you're not going to be eligible for a COVID booster for a few months, doctors suggest that you go ahead and schedule your seasonal flu shot.