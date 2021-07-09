Several government agencies are getting creative when it comes to promoting the COVID-19 vaccine and we can now add the governor of Louisiana to that list.

Gov. Edwards and his social media team have turned to the very popular app TikTok in hopes of encouraging folks in Louisiana to get vaccinated.

We have seen many pleas from the governor on television and on other social media platforms, but now he and his team are producing entertaining videos for TikTok in hopes that their message to get vaccinated reaches more people in the state.

According to reports, Gov Edwards has been very supportive of this idea and he has been a good sport when it comes time to produce the videos you can see here.

So, will this work or will these messages fall on deaf ears? I guess we will have to wait and see as Louisiana is lagging in the number of citizens vaccinated for COVID-19.