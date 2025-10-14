TANGIPAHOA PARISH (KPEL) — Louisiana authorities have issued a Public Safety Alert after seeing a recent rise in overdose calls related to a deadly new drug trend, 'Green Fentanyl'.

Both local and federal law enforcement agencies are working together to spread awareness in the New Orleans area and across South Louisiana after seeing this extremely potent and deadly drug making its rounds.

While the warning was initially issued for southeast Louisiana, residents statewide should be alert and aware of the threat.

What is Green Fentanyl?

According to the Tangipahoa Sheriff's Office, this new type of fentanyl has a green coloring and a chalk-like, gel-like, or tar-like texture.

It can be easily mistaken for less potent drugs such as marijuana, especially among less experienced users.

Recognize the Signs of an Opioid Overdose

This synthetic opioid is 50 times more potent than heroin, with a lethal dose for an average adult being equivalent to two grains of salt, according to authorities.

If you see someone experiencing any of the following symptoms, immediately call 911 and administer Narcan.

Here's what authorties say to look out for:

Extreme sleepiness, unable to wake the individual

Slow or absent breathing

Snoring, gurgling sounds

Cold, clammy skin

Blue or gray lips and fingertips

Small pupils

TPSO reminds residents that their department is affiliated with Operation Angel, offering free support to those struggling with addiction without fear of facing consequences.

For more information, contact any TPSO office or call 985-747-9696.

