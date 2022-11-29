Green Sprouts Recall Photo by: U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission loading...

There is another recall that parents should be aware of.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission announced that more than 10,000 infant sippy cups and bottles are being recalled.

The recall involves Green Sprouts sippy cups because of possible lead poisoning.

The items recalled are:

6-ounce Stainless Steel Sippy Cup

6-ounce Stainless Steel Sip & Straw Cup

8-ounce Stainless Steel Straw Bottle

According to the report, Green Sprouts recalled about 10,500 items of the sippy cups and bottles because the base of the items can break off, which will expose a solder dot that contains lead.

Lead can be toxic in children if ingested and can lead to several adverse health effects.

There have been seven reports of the cup's base breaking off but no injuries have been reported.

The products in question were sold at Buy Buy Baby, Whole Foods, Amazon, and Bed, Bath, and Beyond.

If you have one of the recalled cups or bottles at home it is recommended that you throw them away immediately. Consumers should also contact Green Sprouts for a full refund.

You can contact Green Sprouts with the following information:

Phone: (800) 876-1574

