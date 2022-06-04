Greenwood, Louisiana Cops Go Green With Brand-New Hybrid Cruisers

Get our free mobile app

The Greenwood Police Department has gone high-tech! As of now, the department has 2 new, (and very fancy, in my humble opinion) hybrid patrol cars.

According to a report from the ArkLaTex Homepage, the department actually added the first hybrid vehicle back in January of last year. They have been so impressed with the vehicle's performance, they just added a brand new hybrid interceptor to the fleet.

As much as I love the fact that these cruisers are easier on the environment due to the fact that it produces less exhaust than a traditional, gas-powered vehicle - I was a bit worried that the performance needed to chase down criminals or make it to a crime scene in time. Apparently - that's not an issue!

Not only will the Ford Interceptor Hybrid save about 833 gallons of gas a year, it does so without sacrificing performance. On top of that, Greenwood PD officers won't need to fill up as much - that means more time on the street catching bad guys. Reportedly, the layout, equipment, and performance is on par with gas-only patrol cars.

In addition to being economical, these new hybrid police cars are safer. The new Ford Hybrid Interceptor is the first "pursuit-rated" hybrid police SUV, and features side protection and cabin enhancement architecture and structural reinforcement. It also has a brand-new locking seat-belt mechanism in the back that will allow officers to secure a suspect without leaning across them to make sure they get the buckle fastened correctly.

