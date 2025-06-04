USDA Issues E. Coli Health Alert for Ground Beef Sold in Louisiana

(KPEL) — The United States Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service has issued a public health alert for a ground meat product sold in Louisiana and nationwide.

It's not unusual for Louisiana families to have more than one freezer, especially those who hunt and fish. You will want to be sure to check all of your freezers for this product that was never recalled, because it can no longer be found on store shelves.

Public Health Alert Issued For Ground Meat Product

Safety officials warn that some Organic Rancher products distributed to and sold at Whole Foods Markets in Louisiana are believed to be contaminated with E. coli, posing a serious health concern for consumers.

The raw ground beef product was produced on May 22, 2025 and May 23, 2025.

1-lb. vacuum-packed packages of "ORGANIC RANCHER ORGANIC GROUND BEEF 85% LEAN 15% FAT" with "Use or Freeze By 06-19-25" and "Use or Freeze By 06-20-25" as represented on the packaging.

Common E. coli Side Effects

If any of the following side effects occur, contact your health provider immediately.

deyhdration

bloody diarrhea

abdominal cramping

While most side effects will pass within a week, there are rare cases where people develop hemolytic uremic syndrome: less urination, easy bruising, pale appearance.

Questions or Concerns?

Consumers can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854) or send a question via email to MPHotline@usda.gov.