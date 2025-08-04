NEW ORLEANS, LA (KPEL) —A Louisiana man is behind bars and facing nearly 400 felony charges for crimes involving children under the age of 13.

According to the Louisiana Attorney General’s office, Jake Alexander Grzelka, 39, was arrested on July 31st by the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation agents after receiving a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

This arrest underscores the importance of partnerships in protecting children in our communities.

The case and arrest are a collaborative effort by the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation's Cyber Crime Unit, the New Orleans Police Department, and Homeland Security Investigations.

Grzelka's residence is located on Josephine St. in New Orleans, but has since been booked into New Orleans Central Lock-Up.

My office is committed to ensuring that those who exploit children are held fully accountable.

He was booked on the following charges:

376 Counts of Pornography Involving Juveniles Under 13

4 Counts of Pornography Involving Juveniles

Authorities confirm that while Grzelka's bond has not been set yet, the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information related to this case is encouraged to contact local law enforcement or the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation.

