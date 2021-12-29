Gunshot Causes Abbeville Power Outage

Abbeville residents got an unexpected wake up call Wednesday when their electricity went out early in the morning.

A blown transformer knocked out power to most of the city. When electrical workers arrived to repair that transformer, they realized what caused the explosion.

Someone had shot the transformer.

According to Lieutenant Jonathan Touchet, detectives were called to the scene after employees discovered evidence of the shooting. That investigation, Touchet says, is in the preliminary stages. So far, no suspects or motives have been identified. Lieutenant Touchet says no further information can be provided because of the nature of the case.

Lieutenant Touchet says power to most of the affected residents has been restored, but some parts of town are still in the dark. Power crews are working to get those customers back on the grid as soon as possible.

If you have any information about this case, call the Abbeville Police Department at 337-892-6777 or Vermilion Parish Crime Stoppers at 337-740-TIPS.

Lafayette: 1981 vs. 2021

Things to See and Do in New Iberia

Lafayette TV Icons: Where Are They Now?