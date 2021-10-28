Halloween Fun in Acadiana for a Great Cause

Who doesn't love Halloween, right? Save for the people who don't love Halloween, everyone loves Halloween!

To make Halloween even more fun this year in Acadiana, Erath's Project Graduation is hosting a Halloween Bash on Saturday, October 30, 2021.

The Erath Project Graduation committee and the Erath Senior Class worked hard to bring the event to Robert J Segura Memorial Stadium in Erath, and there will be lots of fun for the whole family.

The event will feature 50 booths with games for the kids, music, soft drinks, and a Halloween Costume Contest. The costume contest is broken up into age groups: Newborn to 2 years, 3-5 years, and 6-8 years.Judges will award winners in the following categories: Group, Scariest, Funniest, and Best Overall.

Getty Images

One of the things I love about Erath's Project Graduation fundraiser is that the seniors each have to make their own game for the event, and each senior will man his or her booth for the games and trick-or-treating.

Admission to the event is only $10 per person, which gets you unlimited game play! If you are just there to keep an eye on your kids, or if you have kids who don't want to play, admission is only $2.

All proceeds will benefit the Erath Project Graduation event, and here's why that's important: the event will keep our graduates safe.

Project Graduation is a program that began in the early 1980s after one school district in the northeast suffered seven deaths associated with its commencement exercises.

Parents, local and state school officials, and other community agencies came together to create an alcohol and drug-free lock-in type of event that offered graduating seniors a fun place to celebrate their accomplishments.

Getty Images

Since the creation of Project Graduation in their community, alcohol-related and drug-related deaths in their community during the graduation season dropped noticeably.

Many of the Project Graduation parties feature DJs or bands, tons of door prizes, food, games, and even fun/silly awards to keep the graduates entertained SAFELY. As an added safety feature, these parties last until daybreak, to discourage attendees from going out to party after the party.

Once a graduate is admitted to the building, he or she can not leave unless picked up by a parent or guardian or pre-determined transportation.

I have been invited to a few of these Project Graduation events in the past, and they are something I wish we had when I was graduating. The door prizes are amazing! At one of the events I attended, students were winning laptops, free burgers for a year, cash prizes of up to $5,000, and one student even won a car. A CAR!!

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Aside from the prizes and music and fun, the Project Graduation event is looked upon by many students as the last night they get to spend together as classmates, so the night becomes very special.

If you can, please attend the Erath Project Graduation fundraiser Saturday night. If you can't attend, please consider making a donation to the cause.

