HAMMOND, LA (KPEL) —Louisiana authorities are searching for a suspect who stole thousands of dollars from a Walmart after hiding inside the store until it closed for the day.

Burglary at Hammond Walmart

According to the Hammond Police Department, store employees contacted police after discovering that $8,000 had been stolen from a lock box.

Security footage captured the suspect staking out a hiding place in the store and waiting until the store had closed and employees had left for the night before making his move.

Around midnight, the man disguised himself as a Walmart employee and snagged a key card to gain access to an employees-only area where the safe was locked up.

Police Asking for the Public’s Help

Now, investigators are trying to identify the suspect behind the theft and are asking for the public's assistance in locating him.

Anyone with information regarding the theft is encouraged to contact Detective Dustin Williams with the Hammond Police Department's Criminal Investigations Division at 985-277-5755 or williams_dj@hammond.org.

Police say that individuals who provide information that leads to an arrest may be eligible to receive a cash reward.

