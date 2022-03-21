Handgun & Ammo Found in Backpack of Ossun Elementary Student

A student at Ossun Elementary School in Lafayette is awaiting a disciplinary hearing after a handgun and ammunition were found inside the child's backpack on Monday.

According to a press release from the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office, the gun was unloaded but the ammo corresponded with it. Deputies say someone alerted faculty members and the School Resource Officer on the premises about the possibility of a weapon and the items were later found while the student was on campus.

All we know about the student is that the child has not yet reached the legal age of culpability of 10 years old. Also, investigators say the child did not make any threats in reference to the weapon.

The child was released into the custody of the parents.

KPEL News will bring you more information as it becomes available.

