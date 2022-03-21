It was a violent weekend across Acadiana.

From Abbeville to Lafayette to Opelousas, there were multiple shootings that left victims in the hospital.

The latest shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. Saturday morning in the 300 block of Donlon Avenue in the Hub City. This is near many restaurants that sit off the Evangeline Thruway and across the Thruway from Super One Foods.

Donlon Avenue, google street views Donlon Avenue, google street views loading...

According to a press release from Lafayette PD, officers arrived on scene to find several vehicles with bullet holes but did not see any victims. Investigators later found out that one male victim went to the hospital - by private means - with a graze wound to the upper body.

If you have any information, please contact the Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at (337) 232-TIPS.

