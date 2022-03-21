Lafayette Parish Couple Arrested, Booked in Toddler’s Death

A one-year-old is dead and a couple is facing a murder charge in that child's death.

According to Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office spokesperson Valerie Ponseti, deputies were called to a home on Resha road around 5:30 Sunday morning. That's about one mile away from the Lafayette/St. Martin Parish Line.

Ponseti says the initial call from the home was about an infant who was unresponsive. When deputies arrived on scene, they found the one-year-old. The child later died at the hospital.

Deputies arrested Brady LeBlanc and Brooke Blanchard after investigating the infant's death. They are each facing one count of second-degree murder. LeBlanc is facing other charges related to separate cases, including simple burglary, monetary instrument abuse, aggravated flight from an officer, and a jail contraband charge.

Brady LeBlanc (Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office) Brady LeBlanc (Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office) loading...

Brooke Blanchard (Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office) Brooke Blanchard (Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office) loading...

Ponseti says the investigation into the child's death is ongoing and that no other information is available right now.

Both Blanchard and LeBlanc remain in the Lafayette Parish Jail as of this publication. Blanchard's bond is set at $250,000. LeBlanc's bond on the murder charge is $350,000, but he has no bond set on several of his other charges.

