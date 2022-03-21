Bartender on Bourbon Street Killed by Stray Bullet

What a terrible story.

NOLA.com is reporting that a bartender on Bourbon Street in New Orleans was killed after being struck by a stray bullet.

The male bartender was working at the popular Bourbon St. bar Cat's Meow when he was struck by the bullet.

According to NOPD, the shooting happened at 2:05 a.m. Sunday morning.

Daphney D. Jackson was arrested and booked on counts of manslaughter, obstruction of justice, and illegal use of weapons.

NOLA.com reports that the bartender was found hunched over behind the bar while sitting on the floor.

The suspect was seen on camera arguing with someone, then pulling a gun out of her waistband and firing into the crowd.

Jackson reportedly fled the scene of the shooting but was later apprehended by a deputy on St. Peter St.

We will continue to follow this tragic story from Bourbon St. in New Orleans.

