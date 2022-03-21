Teenager Charged With Terrorizing After Carrying Toy Gun and Wearing Mask to Family Event in Louisiana

A family-friendly event in Jennings on Friday evening turned a bit scary for those in attendance.

"Movie in the Park" was happening at Veterans Park when some people there noticed a person looking suspicious walking towards them.

That person turned out to be a 16-year-old wearing a mask and holding a weapon.

According to the DeRidder Police Department, "At approximately 8:30 pm, a 16-year-old juvenile was seen wearing a mask, with what appeared to be a real weapon."

Jennings Police Department Jennings Police Department loading...

Thankfully, the gun ended up not being real.

Some attendees called the police though thinking the weapon was real. Upon arrival, officers concluded that "the gun was in fact a toy gun painted black."

But that's not legal and the 16-year-old was taken into custody and charged with Terrorizing and Wearing Masks in Public Places.

DeRidder police said that after being booked into prison, the juvenile was handed over to their parents.

Had the juvenile been at least 18 years old, they could be facing up to fifteen years behind bars and a $15,000 fine.