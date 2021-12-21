Heart Care in Shreveport Goes Hands-Free With Robot Surgeons

Get our free mobile app

Getting the news from your trusted doctor that your heart needs attention isn't great. The upside to this life-altering news is that, thanks to modern medicine, there are a lot of options to treat heart issues. The most complicated issues require equally complicated surgeries to correct. While the success rate for open-heart surgeries across the nation remain high at around 95-97% (according to Medical News Today), the recovery is lengthy and difficult.

Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images

Even If You Have a Great Shreveport Heart Surgeon, Recovery is Going to Be Hard

One of the contributing factors to a difficult recovery from open-heart surgery is the fact that surgeons have to open up your entire chest to do it! With the kind of incisions doctors have to use during the procedure and the kind of physical strain that puts on the body, a long recovery is virtually unavoidable. The operation may be a success, but it will be a while before the patient is back at 100%.

Photo by Chris Hondros/Newsmakers

Robots Have Already Started Operating on Shreveport Heart Patients

Now, a new surgical system at Christus Highland Medical Center in Shreveport is giving patients the life-saving heart surgeries they desperately need and cutting the recovery time down dramatically. The ArkLaTex Homepage is reporting that late last week, the Davinci XI Surgical System performed flawlessly on it first procedure on an unnamed 68-year old man.

Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images

Robotic Heart Surgeons in Shreveport Can Preform Miracles

The miracles of this modern medicinal marvel allow it not only allow surgeons to perform these complicated surgeries better - it helps the patients get back on their feet much quicker. For the surgeons, the robotic machine provides laser-precision in regards to making incisions, installing stints, and closing wounds with sutures. It also allows the professionals to get closer to their work by providing magnification at 150 times what the naked eye would allow. For patients, the machine only needs to make a small incision between the ribs to do everything. By not "opening up" the patient, the robot avoids trauma and large wounds left behind after a traditional surgery.

Photo by Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for McDonald's

Shreveport's Robotic Surgeons Can't Fix All of Your Heart Problems

Eating better and exercising are still on you, but it's good to know that doctors in Shreveport are on the cutting edge of technology when and if you need a heart surgery.

Top 10 Most Likely Things to Kill You in Louisiana Life is precious, but fragile. In an effort to help you live as long as possible, I've researched the most likely things to take you out if you live in the Sportsman's Paradise. With a little careful planning and this information, you could live a long and happy life in Louisiana.

Top 10 Most Dangerous Towns in Louisiana Louisiana has tons of awesome people and charm. Along with all of the good stuff, we've got some pretty dangerous parts. Below, you'll find the top 10 most dangerous towns in our state based on the likely hood a crime will affect the average citizen living there. Some of these entries are what you'd expect, but others were complete surprises to me. Watch your back as you travel through the Sportsman's Paradise - especially if you happen to pass through these towns.