Help an Acadiana Teacher — Purchase Something on Their Classroom Wishlist
On our morning show yesterday, we were discussing the start of a new school season and the associated cost for parents.
A new survey of parents revealed that each household spends about $480 to start the new school year. This is for things like clothes, supplies, equipment, fees, and the like. That amount is up $20 from last year and 70 bucks from two years ago.
While we surely do sympathize with parents and the rising cost to send our children to school, we can't forget about our educators. We all know that teachers spend countless amounts of money out of their own pockets to properly equip their classrooms.
That got us thinking: "Maybe we can help!" We don't have deep pockets as lowly disc jockeys, but we know a few folks. So we took to our Facebook to first ask local teachers to share links to their online wishlist. (In nearly all cases, that's through Amazon.)
The response was huge so we decided we would post every wishlist that was submitted.
Below is a list of all the teachers that either submitted their list or had one turned in on their behalf. We would love to help out as many as we can.
That's where you come in. Would you please pick at least one name, click on it, and buy at least one item off their wishlist? More if you can.
Make it a random selection, look for someone you know, perhaps you'll stumble on your kid's teacher -- whatever method you choose, thank you in advance for this small yet thoughtful gesture.
AK Sylvester - Central Middle School
Alexis Guilbeaux - St. Martinville Primary
Alysse Vondenstein - South Crowley Elementary
Amanda Koning - Katherine Drexel Elementary
Amber Bird - Cankton Elementary
Amy Guidry - Estherwood Elementary
Amy McClelland - St. Martinville Headstart Academy
Andrea Vidrine - Grand Prairie Elementary
Angela McNabb - Billeaud Elementary
Ann-Riley Lane - Westminster Christian Academy
Ashley McDade - School Unknown
Autumn Suire - Cecil Picard Elementary
Beth Brown - South Crowley Elementary
Bliss Leblanc - Leonville Elementary
Briana Briley - Krotz Springs Elementary
Britney Briggs - Acadiana Renaissance Charter Academy
Britney Duvall - Krotz Springs Elementary
Britney Leleux - Johnston-Hopkins
Brooke Brown - St. Edmund Catholic School
Brooke Stanford - South Crowley Elementary
Casey Roberie - Evangeline Elementary
Charlie O'Chery - Opelousas Catholic
Chelsea Green - Ross Elementary
Chelsea Miller - Carencro Heights
Chelsee Fontenot - Eunice Elementary
Chelsie Sanders - Acadiana High School
Cherryl Ortego - Northside High
Clarissa Huval - Christ Bridge Academy
Colleen Jumonville - Caneview Elementary
Courtney Rasa - Glendale Elementary
Cristi Trahan - Cecil Picard Elementary
Danielle Ducote - Arnaudville Middle
Danielle Ledford - Billeaud Elementary
Danette Trahan - Christian Home School
Dawn Neil - Leblanc Elementary
Devan Richard - Johnston Hopkins Elementary
Devon Warner - Cecilia Junior High
École Saint-Landry - Lindsay Smythe
Emily Landry - F.I.E.B. Elementary
Gracie Jacquneaux - Lawtell Elementary
Hailey Guidry - Cecilia Jr. High
Hannah Johnson - Mire Elementary
Hannah Suire - Kaplan Elementary
Harlee Mathews - Martial Billeaud Elementary
Heidi Richard - Opelousas High
Jade Leblanc - Milton Elementary
Jamie Thibodeaux - Richard Elementary
Jennifer Lee - Rene Rost Middle School
Jessi Broussard - Seventh Ward Elementary
Jessica Leger - Acadiana High School
Jessica Verret - Truman Early Childhood Education Center
Jillian Ray - Green T. Lindon Elementary
Joni Smith - Estherwood Elementary
Karina Reinhold - SLP in Iberia Parish
Kasey Guillory - Church Point Elementary
Kassie Duhon - Delcambre Elementary
Katelan Caffey - Meaux Elementary
Katelyn Bertrand - South Crowley Elementary
Kim Comeaux - Woodvale Elementary
Kimberly Leblanc - Acadiana Renaissance Charter Academy
Kris Benham - Charles M. Burke Elementary
Kristen Romero - Delcambre Elementary
Laura Duhon & Tina Thibodeaux - Breaux Bridge Primary
Lauren Anderson - Johnston-Hopkins Elementary
Leighann Fields - Central Middle School
Lilly Faucheaux - Lafayette Renaissance Charter Academy
Lindsey Leger - Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic School
Lindsey Terrebonne - Delcambre Elementary
Lisa Menard - Westminster Christian Academy
Mackenzie Boulet - Delcambre Elementary
Marisa Eskine - Paul Breaux Middle School
Michelle Stelly - Breaux Bridge Primary
Mimi Daigle - Cankton Elementary
Morgan Myers - Morse Elementary
Mrs. Jires - Jefferson Island Elementary
Nathan Ross - North Vermilion Middle School
Nia Murray - Truman Early Childhood Education Center
Nicole Touchette - Cecil Picard Elementary
Piper Martin - Port Barre High School
Raegan Compton - Caneview Elementary
Rachael Landry - Milton Elementary/Middle
Sabrina Belaire - St. Martinville Elementary
Sabrina Scriber - Breaux Bridge Primary
Sage Champagne - Early Learning Center
Samantha Ortego - Middle School
Sarah Couvillon - Martial Billeaud Elementary
Savana Dohmann - Dr. Raphael Baranco Elementary
Simone Strong - Milton Elementary/Middle
Staci Henry - Speech Therapist
Tiffany Dugas - Dozier Elementary
Tobi Devillier - Palmetto Elementary
Tobi Sonnier - Branch Elementary
Tonya Briscoe - Richard Elementary
Victoria Dupuis - JW Faulk Elementary