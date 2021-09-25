Here Are 6 Great Spots To Watch For UFOs In The Shreveport Area

Back in 2020, there were A LOT of UFO, or "unidentified flying object" stories in Shreveport and Bossier City. Or are we calling it "unidentified aerial phenomena" now? Either way, there were some crazy stories in the skies over Shreveport last year.

I mean, last year was a wild year when it comes to UFOs.

In 2020, the United States Government finally officially admitted that UFOs are real, and have been visiting Earth. They even released video footage of them. Then later in the year, a world leader in space travel doubled-down by saying that aliens are real, and that they're already here on Earth. Oh, and that our governments knows about it.

Now here in the Shreveport and Bossier area, living near an Air Force Base usually leads to a high number of UFO sightings, which we seem to have. Most of them can be explained away by civilians seeing military aircraft for the first time, or even in some cases, experimental aircraft.