Unidentified Flying Object Meet-Up, Forum Planned in Lafayette for September 22

A UFO (Unidentified Flying Object) Meet-up will be taking place in Lafayette on September 22, 2022.

If you are a UFO enthusiast, you will find yourself in like company at this gathering of those who believe.

The event is being put on by the former director of the Mutual Unidentified Flying Object Network of Louisiana (MUFON LA).

The event will be held at Carpe Diem, Downtown Lafayette. It will be an open forum, with discussions about Unidentified Flying Objects and Unexplained Aerial Phenomenon.

According to a posting in the Reddit community, the host will be Reggie Buck, former President of MUFON LA.

This is the first event of its kind being put on locally by the hosts, and they are hoping that it is the first of a regular series of events.

Have you ever seen something in the sky that you just couldn't explain? Shapes? Lights? Orbs? Auras? Flames? Maybe a beady-eyed green man on your porch (on any night other than October 31)? If so, this is one event at which you should find yourself.

The forum begins at 6 pm on Thursday, September 22, 2022, at 6 PM. The hosts will field questions and encourage discussion. There will also be a photographic display of local unexplained sightings.

LOUISIANA'S HISTORY WITH UNIDENTIFIED FLYING OBJECTS

Acadiana has had its share of sightings of items in the sky that could not be explained. Several reports have come in from the Youngsville area, though no two people reported the same sighting. Check out the list of reported Youngsville sightings of objects that could not be explained here.

Opelousas has had a number of reported sightings, as well, with the earliest report from the jewel of St. Landry Parish dating back to the year 2000.

Also, did you know that a man from Louisiana was in the Roswell, New Mexico area when "the incident" took place? An Air Force veteran from Terrebonne Parish was one of the individuals who helped search the grounds around what is now known as "Area 51" for debris from the "weather balloon" that had reportedly crashed in the area.

That man, years later, said in an interview that he believes that the parts and pieces found were not of this world. Read about him here.

If you have a story to share about what you saw in the sky over Acadiana, you'll have an audience at this event.

