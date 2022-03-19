Louisiana Car Guy Stages Hilarious Photos To Sell Vehicles

Get our free mobile app

One Louisiana car salesman has taken his marketing game to a whole new level when it comes to making purchasing a vehicle a unique experience.

Meet Jared Hooter of Haughton, LA. Jared is in car sales and works at Chevyland in Shreveport, LA.

Jared says he started doing the unique photoshoots showcasing cars for sale at his dealership as a joke. While he doesn't always sell the vehicles he poses with, he does say he gets a lot of attention. For example, the photos of Jared with the 2011 Maserati GranTurismo 2D Convertible pictured above brought in around 30,000 'clicks.'

While Jared says the management at Chevyland thinks what he's doing is a little 'weird,' they support him. The Maserati photoshoot alone brought in people to the dealership from all over. In a time when the world seems to be falling apart, I'm a big fan of Jared and his lighthearted approach to marketing. We all need a reason to smile;)

Lately, Jared says he's been doing one to two photoshoots a month and he's been focusing on themes and/or holidays. One thing is for sure, Jared really believes in committing himself 100% to his roles.

Merry Christmas, Happy Valentine's Day, and Happy St. Patrick's Day indeed!

Just in case you were wondering ladies, it's only the vehicles that are for sale, not Jared.

Recently, Jared got one of his customers in on a photo shoot. This man wanted to 'paint him' like one of his French ladies. (???)

Jared prides himself on creating a memorable car buying experience. He says that some of his customers just like it to be more memorable than others. 😂

Since interviewing Hooter, he's found out that his photos have even been shared to TikTok by a random fan!

