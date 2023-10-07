Lafayette, LA (KPEL News) - LSU's former head coach Ed Orgeron -- dubbed Coach O -- has a new gig: serving as honorary leader of Rhoback U. The online commercial hilariously depicts him whipping the staff into shape, football-style.

Rhoback is an online activewear company based in Virginia. The company began Rhoback U by partnering with student-athletes in 2021, one of the first to move into the NIL (name-image-likeness) space when the legislation allowing college athletes to financially benefit from such partnerships was passed. Through affiliate links set up by the company, the 3,000 student-athletes earn a 20% commission on sales.

Coach O headlines Rhoback U. The 62-year-old Louisiana native with the distinctive voice assumed the position of head coach at LSU football team midway through the 2016 season. He led the team to a national championship in 2020, beating defending champ Clemson. He left the program in 2021, after he was added as a defendant in a Title IX lawsuit against LSU. A woman claimed she reported sexual harassment by LSU player Derrius Guise to Coach O who failed to report the incident.

Coach O was part of the coaching squads for several football programs in the bayou state: Northwestern, McNeese, Nicholls, and even the New Orleans Saints. He shared some of his favorite memories as coach during a press conference announcing his partnership with the activewear company.

Rhoback is capitalizing on Coach O's celebrity. In the commercial, the company's co-founder announces she is going on maternity leave and the "needed to hire an interim CEO," as Coach O exits an elevator. In his gravelly voice, he puts Rhoback staff through their paces and fires them up. The "employee of the month" even gets an ice water bath!

The company's official slogan is "Crave Activity," but Coach O decides to add some Louisiana flavor and announces the new slogan: Go Reauxback. You'll see the reference near the 40-second mark.

We'll see if he can lead the activewear company to victory like he did the Tigers in 2020.