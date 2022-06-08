Hired Plumbers Found Dead Under Home in Iberia Parish

Hired Plumbers Found Dead Under Home in Iberia Parish

unsplash via Azka Rayhansyah

Late Monday night, two men from Coteau who were hired to do plumbing work at an elevated home in Iberia Parish ended up dying under the residence.

This is according to the Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office, who says deputies responded to the scene in the 3600 block of Effie Lane to find 42-year-old Brandon Guillory and 43-year-old Christopher Perron unresponsive. Deputies and medics administered CPR to the two men to no avail.

The two men were found unresponsive by a passer-by who called the authorities, as reported by KLFY.

Brian Jackson
loading...

By this point, you may be wondering how the two men died. Well, the area became a crime scene as investigators say they found narcotics and drug paraphernalia. Then, the Iberia Parish Coroner's Office arrived on scene and determined the cause of death appeared to be suspected overdose.

That is pending autopsy and toxicology report.

Things to See and Do in New Iberia

Hurricane Preparation, What Are the Items You Didn't Think Of?

When there is word that a hurricane might threaten the Gulf Coast, we start thinking about what items we need to make life bearable if we end up stuck at home without electricity and internet.
In addition to these creature comforts, we also need to think about the many things that we would need to take with us if we are forced to evacuate.
While we all immediately think of things like prescription medicines and important papers, there are other things that can come in handy whether we will be stuck at home, at a relative's house, or in a shelter.
Categories: Local News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top