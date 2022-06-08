Golf Cart Drivers in Crowley Are Causing Problems

Crowley Police Chief Jimmy Broussard has a message to non-licensed underage individuals who drive golf carts on the streets of his town...you and your parents will be ticketed.

Underaged kids without licenses are driving their parent's golf carts and other four-wheeled vehicles on the streets of Crowley and motorists and city officials have had enough.

If you are underaged and/or do not have a license, the Crowley Police Department will be on a mission to ticket you and possibly your parents as well.

Although the city of Crowley has an ordinance that allows golf carts and other four-wheelers on the streets, you must be a licensed driver. Chief Broussard says teens are driving alone and with other teens and young children.

There have been instances where motorists have had near misses with golf carts on the roadways of Crowley.

Chief Broussard told KLFY he's witnessed very young kids driving on the streets of Crowley.

We are seeing a lot of younger people, teenagers and children. We just had an incident recently where two children were riding a golf cart and when I say children, I think the ages were between nine and eleven. Crowley Police Chief Jimmy Broussard

If a non-licensed golf cart driver is stopped by Crowley PD, the fine will be at least $25.

You know and I know it’s summertime and kids are out. We want them to have fun, absolutely but we don’t want to see a tragedy of a young person that could have been avoided because of one of these issues. -Police Chief Jimmy Broussard to KLFY News