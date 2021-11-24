This should come as no surprise to anyone who has ever driven down a Louisiana road.

In fact, the only thing about this that is surprising is that it's billion with a "b" instead of trillion with a "t". I am a Louisiana boy through and through, always have been and always will be. However, I must say that especially lately as I've been in Texas more than usual, driving from Texas roads then back onto Louisiana roads is downright depressing. Even our nice roads aren't really that nice compared to roads in other states.

It's no secret that our roadways are bad here in Shreveport-Bossier. Not just the roads that literally swallow your car, but we have to be the pothole capital of the world.There's absolutely no way another town in America has potholes like we do. Our potholes have potholes.

The sad news for our state is that poor roadways aren't just found in Northwest Louisiana. It's an issue plaguing our entire state, and our drivers are suffering because of it.

New research shows rough and unsafe roads are costing Louisiana drivers around $6.9 billion annually, which could cost up to almost $2,300 per driver. The report also points out that nearly half of major locally and state-maintained roads are in poor or mediocre condition.

Will Louisiana ever see improved roadways? Or will our decision-makers always be complacent with our horrible driving conditions? If you're a betting man, I bet I know which option you'd place your bets on, and that's sad.

[TRIP]

Top Ten States That Drink the Most Over the Holidays