Hot Food Express Reveals New Look for Upcoming Youngsville Spot

Hot Food Express is looking to turn up the heat in Youngsville with a fresh, modern concept for its new location in the heart of downtown. Owner Zee Baloch announced that the property is officially secured—and this won't be just another restaurant retrofit. Instead, Baloch plans to build the new location from the ground up.

Giving Back Before Building Up

“We’ll be donating the old building—yep, someone’s getting a free house—and starting fresh,” Baloch shared in a Facebook update. He’s hoping the structure can be gifted to a non-profit or local family or group in need. “It’s a way for us to give back before we even open our doors.”

A Modern Look with the Same Big Flavor

The new Youngsville location will feature a sleek, updated design, while maintaining the fast, flavorful service that made Hot Food Express a staple in Lafayette. The menu will be streamlined for speed and convenience, focusing on delivery and takeout.

Baloch confirmed that contractors and architects are already working on the new concept, and construction will begin as soon as city permits are approved.

Lafayette Location Staying Put

Fans of the original location won’t have to worry—Hot Food Express on Cameron Street will remain open, continuing to serve the loyal customer base it’s built since 2002.

Excitement Building Ahead of Opening

With excitement building across social media, Baloch said he’s motivated by the overwhelming support. “Can’t wait to bring the heat to Youngsville,” he said. And judging by the comments, Youngsville is more than ready.