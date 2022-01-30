The numbers are staggering. We are not even officially at the end of January 2022, and already there have been fourteen deaths in homes in our state according to the Office of the State Fire Marshal.

The latest house fire death happened at around 3 o'clock Saturday morning when a fire broke out in a home in the 300 block of Collins Avenue in Bastrop.

Fire Photo courtesy of anthony-cantin-sdKeGwLbuJ8-unsplash loading...

One person inside of the home was able to get out safely and then did everything they could to try to get the other person out according to fire officials. The person got no response from the victim who was inside of a bedroom.

When firefighters arrived on the scene, they began to battle the blaze. They were able to determine that there were no working smoke alarms in the home. The body of the man was found inside a bedroom in the home.

Firefighter Photo courtesy of nejc-soklic-EhhkwsrX7g8-unsplash loading...

Investigators are still working to figure out all of the circumstances surrounding this house fire.

State Fire Marshal Butch Browning's office reports the number of people who have died in house fires so far this year is three times the amount of lives lost when compared to this same time last year.

Fire Alarm Photo courtesy of brian-wangenheim-nuyjFmAKvJk-unsplash loading...

Browning's officials remind everyone that having a working smoke alarm in your home is imperative. Smoke alarms save lives. If it's a matter of money, they suggest that you contact your local fire department to find out whether or not they have a free one that can be installed by professionals of your local fire department. Many areas do have these smoke alarms as part of the Operation Save-A-Life program.

In addition, you can register for a smoke alarm at lasfm.org.

