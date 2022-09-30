The State Fire Marshal's Office is reporting that a Ville Platte man has been arrested for allegedly setting a home on fire with people inside, some of whom were relatives.

The St. Fire Marshal's Office and the Evangeline Parish Sheriff's Office teamed up to investigate after a fire was set at a mobile home while people were inside sleeping on Thursday, September 29.

Thankfully officials say that one was injured, and the people who had been sleeping in the home apparently were able to put the fire out.

Officials with the Evangeline Parish Sheriff's Office have arrested 31-year-od Rusty Gautreaux for allegedly setting the fire.

He was booked into the jail there on the following charges:

Attempted Second-Degree Murder

One count of Aggravated Arson

Evangeline Parish deputies began to conduct interviews and learned that earlier that same day there was some sort of domestic dispute.

Investigators say witnesses told them that Gautreaux was lighting clothes on fire and throwing them at the house. Others there during the dispute were able to get the clothes away from the structure, and Gautreaux left the house.

The four people who live at the home eventually went to sleep but they were awoken by the smell of smoke.

Fire Marshal Office investigators say that as they were investigating they found several areas around the mobile home where it appeared that someone had tried to set fire to the structure.